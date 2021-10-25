A year of disruption ahead as major parkway revamp planned in Peterborough

Disruption is expected around Junction 3 of the A1139.

A project is being designed by Milestone Infrastructure Ltd for Peterborough City Council in collaboration with the Combined Authority to widen the north, east and south approaches to Junction 3 of the A1139.

There are also plans to add signals to the north and south approaches to create a fully signalised junction where there is currently a partially signalised one. Alongside this will be a new off-road cycle way on Phorpres Close and Phorpres Way.

When approached for comment, the city council said that they were unable to advise on construction costs because the plans are still the initial design stages but that work is likely to start in the 2023/24 financial year, which starts and begins in April, and last for between ten and twelve months.

The full list of works is as follows:

- Adding a fourth lane to the northeast circulatory between A1260 Nene Parkway southbound approach and A1139 Fletton Parkway eastbound exit.

- Adding a third lane to circulatory between A1260 The Serpentine southbound exit and A1260 The Serpentine northbound approach.

- Adding a third lane on the A1260 The Serpentine northbound approach, to the north of Hargate Way.

- Adding a fourth lane to circulatory between A1260 The Serpentine northbound approach and A1139 Fletton Parkway westbound on-slip.

- Installing traffic lights on the A1260 Nene Parkway southbound approach to Junction 3.

- Install traffic lights on the A1260 The Serpentine approach to Junction 3.

- Creating an off-road cycle way on Phorpres Close and Phorpres Way.

- Adding a flare to A1260 Nene Parkway approach to Junction 3 to create a 4-lane approach.

- Adding a flare of 150m to A1139 Fletton Parkway westbound off-slip to create a third lane.