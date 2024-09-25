Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The complaints have been made against a number of city councillors.

Peterborough City Council’s Constitution and Ethics Committee is currently investigation 17 offences against city councillors.

These include for complaints such as comments made at a full council meeting, a letter sent to another as well as impropriety from attending an event.

The list of open investigations are: - One complaint involves an allegation that the financial stability of charity was put at risk - One complaint relates to comments made at a full council meeting - One complaint relates to a letter sent to another councillor - Six complaints relate to allegations of discriminatory, inappropriate or insulting language, or gestures - Six complaints relate to impropriety arising from attendance at an event - One complaint alleges the misuse of council resources - One complaint relates to postal vote handling

Peterborough Town Hall.

An update on the investigations is to be provided to the committee at its meeting on Monday (September 30) at 6pm.

Documents that will be presented to the committee state that most of the investigations are expected to be concluded before its next meeting on November 25.

The process for dealing with conduct complaints requires the Monitoring Officer to consult the Independent Person following an initial assessment and before any decisions are taken as to what if any further action is considered appropriate for example, the appointment of an investigator and, following receipt of the investigator’s report, whether to refer the matter for a hearing.