Council to consider expanding HMO licensing in Peterborough

Peterborough City Council’s cabinet will consider introducing additional licensing for HMOs in the city.

The city council has had a national mandatory HMO licensing scheme in place since 2006, meaning HMOs with five or more occupants from two or more households require a licence.

However, if a new additional licensing scheme is introduced, it would allow the authority to licence a much wider range of HMOs within its area, including those with three or more people.

The council said this would give it “greater control of living standards and ensure the safety of residents in its area”.

Peterborough City Council's chamber at the Town Hall

“Additional licensing would also positively promote compliant landlords and make it easier to involve all landlords in wider strategies including crime reduction initiatives, local spatial strategies, and other schemes,” the authority added.

A public consultation on the proposal ran from May 19 to July 31 seeking views from tenants, residents, landlords, letting agents and businesses.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The responses to the consultation are now being reviewed in advance of a report going to cabinet in September for a decision on whether to implement the scheme.”

The scheme would aim to protect private rented tenants and vulnerable groups from the social and health effects of poorly managed and maintained properties within the private rented sector.

Councillor Alison Jones, cabinet member for housing and communities, previously said: “We are fully committed to working with partners and landlords to improve accommodation standards across the city.

“This ties in with our key priority of creating strong and sustainable communities, which is vitally important for the well-being of Peterborough residents.”

Cabinet members will decide on the scheme at a meeting on September 23.