Council backs £850,000 grant to aid revival of Deepings Leisure Centre

South Kesteven district councillors approved a £850,000 grant from the council’s own reserves to help reopen the Deepings Leisure Centre.

During an extraordinary council meeting on Thursday, district councillors voted in favour of granting a one-off payment to The Deepings Community Leisure Community Interest Company (CIC) for renovating the beloved leisure centre. The final say on this matter has been delegated to the cabinet.

The space was forced to close in July 2021 because of a faulty roof presenting health and safety hazards, a situation Deputy Leader Councillor Ashley Baxter (Independent) attributed to a “chronic lack of maintenance.”

Campaigners have been calling for the centre to be saved

Addressing the council as the director of the CIC, Councillor Virginia Moran (Independent) disclosed that nearly £2 million is needed for complete refurbishment. The group plans to secure the remaining funds from various sources, including parish councils, a local charity, and Lincolnshire County Council.

“The Deepings is truly the least supported area within South Kesteven District Council,” said Ms Moran, adding that the leisure centre will be run by volunteers on a not-for-profit basis and that a third-party provider would assume ownership.

She also disclosed that the renovations will initially concentrate on the centre’s interior, with plans for external improvements at a later stage.

Councillor Baxter highlighted that with approved funding, the centre would be “free of the shackles of local government” and “run for the community, by the community.”

The representative for Market & West Deeping ward also noted the inconvenience faced by sports clubs and teams from Deepings, such as the Deepings Swimming Club, who are currently training in Stamford but express a strong desire to “be back home.”

Councillor Phil Dilks (Independent), a member of the leisure centre for over 40 years, passionately appealed to fellow members for their support of the one-off grant.

He stated: “Today, it’s about doing the right thing and giving Deepings a chance.” He believes that residents “deserve nothing less than what they had for 47 years.”

Liberal Democrat Councillor Harrish Bisnauthsing echoed these thoughts, adding: “By supporting this project, we are investing in the long-term health of our community.

“I urge you to stand on the side of a healthier and more vibrant community.”

On the other hand, Councillor Graham Jeal (Conservative) argued for the necessity of having only two leisure centres in the district, one in the north and one in the south.

He expressed concerns that refurbishing the Deepings Leisure Centre could potentially draw business away from neighbouring leisure centres that clubs have adopted as replacements.