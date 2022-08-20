The latest incident took place on Thursday afternoon (August 18) at the John Clare Recreational Biodiversity Area, with a large section of grass being set alight.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Disappointingly, the cause of this fire was deliberate. Incidents like this can be avoided, & they tie a crew up who could be needed elsewhere.

"Arson is a serious crime and can have severe consequences for those that start a fire, no matter how big or how small it is.”

The firebreak between the area and the back of the houses on Pennine Way was only widened from two to four meters on Monday (August 15) after residents became concerned that the dry area could catch fire.

Gunthorpe ward councillor Sandra Bond has said that she was told by a witness that they saw two young boys riding their bikes through the area just after the fire started.

Residents also told the Peterborough Telegraph about a similar incident in neighbouring Werrington on Sunday (August 14).

On this occasion, a group of youngsters were seen laughing and joking near some bushes at the Werrington Centre when a fire was started.

Fire fighters arrived a few minutes later and the fire was prevented from spreading but a significant part of the bushes have been left damaged.

The fire service were able to confirm: “On Sunday at 7.50pm, a crew from Dogsthorpe was called a fire in the open on Goodwin Walk, Werrington. Firefighters extinguished a fire involving bushes.

“The cause of the fire was believed to be deliberate.”

Incidents of large groups of teenagers intimidating residents and making threats at the Werrington Centre have also been reported to the Peterborough Telegraph and the police.

In response, an urgent meeting of the Werrington Centre Action Group has been called. The group includes all of both Werrington and Gunthorpe’s ward councillors, as well as local businesses, schools and people.

The group is also hoping to reach out to the police and the city’s MP Paul Bristow for help in tackling the problem of anti-social behaviour in the area.

Councillor John Fox said: “Anti-social behaviour is becoming too frequent in the area and we need to join together to put a stop to it.

"We need to show that we respect to the area otherwise others will have no reason to respect it.

“This along with many more incidents have been passed by me to the relevant officers and I have called for an urgent meeting of the Werrington Centre Action Group that has been set up to tackle the ongoing problems.

"I would like to respectfully advise you all to contact the police by any of the various means possible to let them know of any other incidents in the past or present so they can keep a log on the incidents.

"I know this can be frustrating at times but it is seriously essential as we all have to work together on this for the sake of our community.”

1 . fire 2.jpg The aftermath of the fire at the John Clare Recreational biodiversity area. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

2 . fire 3.jpg Firefighters tackle the blaze at John Clare Recreational Biodiversity area. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

3 . 298913648_459710602683658_1461776633118412533_n.jpg Fire damaged bushes at Werrington Centre. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service