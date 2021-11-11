Clare Lodge to receive £1.577m for refurbishment and safety work

Clare Lodge

The announcement was made by Cllr Andy Coles, Cabinet Minister for Finance at the Full Council meeting (10 November).

Speaking to members, Cllr Coles said: “The services at Clare Lodge are governed by Peterborough City Council and work in a collaborative way with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust to provide an intensive and therapeutic environment, including an in-reach psychiatric and psychological provision.

“Young people placed at Clare Lodge may have extensive histories of abuse and sexual exploitation, as well as poor attachments, drug and alcohol misuse, mental health issues and a history of self-harm.

“The services required to meet these needs are provided onsite and included in the weekly fee.

“Clare Lodge is a leading national provider of ‘welfare’ placements under s.25 of the Children Act 1989 for young women in the UK.

“The service is independent, not contracted to the Youth Justice Board and accepts referrals in respect of young women aged 10 to 17 years who are in need of care, programmes of intervention and protection.

“Clare Lodge operates a behavioural progression system designed to reward positive behaviour over short periods of time, thereby allowing each young woman to learn the benefits of appropriate behaviour. This enables the young women to attain a level which allows them privileges and freedoms related to points awarded for satisfactory behaviour at home and school.

“Whilst supplementary to the importance of the emphasis placed on good relationships between young women and staff, the reward system does provide a positive re-enforcer for those placed with an element of risk management is also built into the system.

“This Capital Budget Virement of £1.577m will allow for much needed refurbishment works to take place as well as updated and upgraded safety works from third-party funding to be completed.

“I ask that members approve the recommendations in the report before the Full Council and release the funds accordingly.”