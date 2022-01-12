Cambridgeshire Fire Service propose council tax rise

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

The Service is looking for a below inflation increase of £1.44 (around 2%) for the year, making the total contribution for the year £74.97 for a resident living in a Band D property.

Chair of the Fire Authority, Councillor Edna Murphy, said: “We know and fully appreciate that many of our residents are feeling the financial pressure from rising costs and the financial uncertainty that the pandemic has brought. We have reviewed everything we do to keep any increase in council tax to a minimum.

“We have an excellent track record of finding savings from within the organisation. However, after many years of doing this, it becomes increasingly challenging to do this without damaging service levels. This year we are also under pressure from inflation, increased energy and fuel prices and cost of living increases.

“But we have worked hard to find savings and so can keep the council tax rise to a minimum – only £1.44 for the year for most residents. The additional income will enable us to be there for the people of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough delivering all our services, both reactive and proactive, that continue to keep people safe.”

Deputy Chief Executive for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, Matthew Warren, added: “We are one of the lowest cost fire and rescue services per head of population in the country, yet we have been inspected as one of the best for effectiveness, efficiency and value for money. We are massively grateful for the support we receive from the public and that includes supporting small council tax increases. It’s not something we like to do, but it becomes necessary if we want to try to maintain our emergency and community safety services, to save lives and keep people safe.”

Have your say on the plans by completing this survey: https://forms.office.com/r/ZR2YnSKcPM