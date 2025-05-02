Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayoral Election 2025: Former MP returns to politics in the city- all of the pictures from the count

By Ben Jones
Published 2nd May 2025, 19:10 BST
The Peterborough Telegraph was on hand for all of the coverage of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Paul Bristow is back on the political map in Peterborough.

Less than 12 months after narrowly losing his parliamentary seat to Labour’s Andrew Pakes, Mr Bristow claimed victory in the race to succeed Dr Nik Johnson as the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Mr Bristow finished over 10,000 votes clear of his nearest rival Reform’s Ryan Coogan. Labour’s Anna Smith, who was Dr Johnson’s Deputy Mayor finished just ahead of Liberal Democrat candidate Lorna Dupre in third, almost 17,000 votes behind Mr Bristow.

Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes was on hand to get the very best pictures from the count and the celebrations.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch celebrates with winning candidate Paul Bristow back in Peterborough.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch celebrates with winning candidate Paul Bristow back in Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch celebrates with winning candidate Paul Bristow back in Peterborough.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch celebrates with winning candidate Paul Bristow back in Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes

The candidates preparing for the declaration of the results.

The candidates preparing for the declaration of the results. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES

Paul Bristow celebrating his victory in the count room in Soham.

Paul Bristow celebrating his victory in the count room in Soham. Photo: David Lowndes

