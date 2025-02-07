Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayor Dr Nik Johnson will not run for re-election in May

He says a second mayoral term would be 'one step too far’

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) mayor Dr Nik Johnson will not stand for re-election this year.

The Labour Co-op politician and paediatrician has served as the CPCA mayor since 2021.

There was much speculation over whether Dr Johnson would stand for re-election in May 2025, but he has now confirmed that a second term would be “one step too far”.

He made the decision on the same day he signed off the papers to start the process of franchising the region’s bus network.

Dr Johnson said: “Upon my election in 2021, I set out to deliver bus reform for the local community and I couldn’t be more delighted to have been able to deliver on that pledge.

“That said, none of this has been easy, and I have had to contend with no shortage of challenge, conflict, and controversy along the way, all of which have taken a very heavy toll, personally, professionally, and most of all, physically.

“And I have no doubt that what comes next will be just as challenging, if not more so.

“So, having reflected on the events of these past four years, and – as you would expect – discussed the future with my family and friends, my Labour Party colleagues, and my medical team at Papworth Hospital, I now recognise that the path to a second mayoral term is just one step too far for me.

“I have therefore made the decision to stand down at the end of this administration and, having been in discussions with Labour Party officials, I have confirmed that I will not be the candidate for this coming May’s elections.”

Labour are yet to announce their candidate to stand in the CPCA mayoral election in May.

Confirmed candidates include former Conservative Peterborough MP Paul Bristow and leader of the Liberal Democrat and Independent Group on East Cambridgeshire District Council, Lorna Dupre.

Reflecting on his time as CPCA mayor, Dr Johnson said: “I’ve loved being mayor, I’ve done everything I set out to do, and as much as I want to continue, for my own and for my family’s sake, I know that I have to step away.

“I believe wholeheartedly in the devolution project, and out of office will continue to do everything I can to help and support this Labour government accomplish its mission of much needed national renewal.

“Last but by no means least, I want to thank the outstanding people that make up the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.”