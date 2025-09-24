Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority powers to expand under government’s devolution plans

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) and its mayor will see a change in responsibilities under the government’s devolution plans.

The CPCA has evaluated the implications of deepening devolution in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough since the government published its white paper in December last year.

Currently, the authority holds limited devolved powers in areas such as transport, skills, housing and economic development.

Once enacted, the government’s English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill will significantly expand the powers of the mayor, currently Paul Bristow, and the CPCA which would become a strategic mayoral authority.

All strategic authorities will have seven areas of competence, with funding and functions differing according to whether they are a Foundation, Mayoral or Established Mayoral authority.

The areas are as follows:

Transport and local infrastructure

Skills and employment support

Housing and strategic planning

Economic development and regeneration

The environment and climate change

Health, wellbeing and public service reform

Public Safety

The CPCA will initially sit in the Mayoral Strategic Authority tier, but it is expected that the authority will be eligible to achieve Established Mayoral Strategic Authority status from April 2026.

Securing this status will enable the organisation to “secure a long-term integrated funding settlement, greater stability, funding flexibility, autonomy and enhanced regional influence,” according to a CPCA report.

This status would also give the authority the Right to Request, which would enable the mayor to formally request additional powers or arrangements that would help deliver their areas of competence.

A mayor will be able to appoint commissioners to act as leads in relation to the expanded areas of competence, similar to the deputy mayors of London.

They will also be able to exercise Police and Crime Commissioner functions where their combined authority area is “coterminous” with one or more police area, once the Secretary of State has specified the time at which they are to assume those functions.

In terms of planning, local planning authorities would have a duty to consult on planning applications of potential strategic importance, and the mayor would be able to direct the refusal of, or take over determining, those applications.

The devolution bill also provides the power for the mayor to make mayoral development orders, which grant planning permission for development specified in the order, without the requirement local planning authority consent.

A combined authority board, made up of council leaders across the region, met on September 24 to discuss the progress in the work being undertaken by the CPCA in responding to the bill.

Some leaders noted the potential effects of local government reorganisation in the region on the CPCA, which could see two or three new unitary authorities formed in place of the existing seven county and district authorities.

East Cambridgeshire District Council leader Cllr Anna Bailey said she supported devolution “wholeheartedly” but claimed that the local government reorganisation proposals were “ill thought through” and would have significant implications for the way the CPCA is run.

She added: “My knowledge and my intimate understanding of the wards in the south of my district is nowhere near as strong as the wards around Ely where I grew up.

“The needs are unbelievably different. The needs of South Cambridgeshire compared to Peterborough are just poles apart and I think we will miss those voices around this table.

“What I’m concerned about is how can we salvage local delivery and local understanding?”

Mayor Paul Bristow acknowledged Cllr Bailey’s point and said the authority would have to look at what models might work going forward.

Councillor Sarah Conboy, leader of Huntingdonshire District Council, also raised concerns around fewer local leaders being heard at CPCA board meetings due to the upcoming council restructure, which is expected to be fully implemented by April 2028.