Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority assures smaller bus operators will be ‘meaningfully involved’ in bus franchising implementation

The first contracts are expected to go live in Autumn 2027

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) has assured that smaller bus operators will not be forgotten as bus franchising implementation begins.

In February, CPCA mayor Dr Nik Johnson decided to go ahead with a proposed bus franchising scheme for the region, bringing services under greater public control.

Dr Johnson described the decision as “one of the most significant moments for local public transport in decades”.

The CPCA transport committee met on Wednesday, March 5 to discuss progress on the bus franchising scheme implementation since the decision was made.

Judith Barker, executive director of place and connectivity at CPCA, told the committee: “We are aiming towards going live with the first contracts in the Autumn of 2027. That requires a lot of activity between now and then to ensure that can happen.”

In a report put before the committee, eight workstreams were identified that will be required in order to deliver bus franchising. These include:

– Communications, customer relations and customer research – High quality data management (including ticketing systems) – Infrastructure (including stops and depots) – Network development and performance – Commercial and procurement – Safety (including operator safety, road safety and passenger security) – Finance and resources – Policy and governance structures

A concern was raised in the meeting surrounding the involvement of smaller bus operators in the franchising scheme.

Responding to the concern, Andrew Highfield, assistant director for public transport at CPCA, said: “We’ll be involved in meaningful conversations going forward with our small and medium operators, and all operators in the region, to make sure they get their feedback and we can get thoughts from them.

“A lot of our small and medium operators do work from a number of contracts at the combined authority already.

“In effect, the franchise model is still establishing that contracted model but in a slightly different way, so we just need to be aware of those risks and how we can make sure we meaningfully involve them in that process.”

Bus franchising will mean that the CPCA has more control over things like setting fares, routes, timetables and service standards.

Councillor Anna Smith, chair of the transport committee, described Wednesday’s meeting as “momentous” with it being the first one since the decision to go ahead with bus franchising was made.

She said: “This will be a different approach and we do want to work as closely as we can with operators to ensure we have a really good and positive relationship, and a network that works for everyone.”

Cllr Smith, who is in the running to become CPCA mayor in May following Dr Johnson’s decision to step down, bid an emotional farewell to the transport committee at the end of the meeting, noting that the next meeting won’t be held until June.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to chair this committee,” she said.

“I’m very proud to have worked with such a great group of people.”

She will be standing as the Labour mayoral candidate on May 1 against the Conservatives’ Paul Bristow and Liberal Democrats’ Lorna Dupré.