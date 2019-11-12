Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage to appear at BBC Question Time special in Peterborough ahead of General Election

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is to appear at a BBC Question Time special in Peterborough.

Mr Farage, who has visited the city on many previous occasions, is taking part in a 2019 General Election leaders special which will see him questioned by members of the audience for 30 minutes.

Nigel Farage at KingsGate Conference Centre in Peterborough

Recording of the episode takes place on Monday (November 18).

The flagship BBC political debate show is now calling on residents in Peterborough and the surrounding area to be part of the audience.

People can apply via the website: bbc.co.uk/questiontime or by phone: 0330 123 9988.

Question Time is presented by Fiona Bruce on BBC One and ordinarily airing on Thursdays at 10.35pm, with the show recently celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Fiona said: “Question Time has a proud history of giving the public - the voters - the chance to put their points and questions directly to their elected representatives. That’s never more important than during an election campaign. I’m very much looking forward to these special programmes.”

Peterborough’s reputation as a swing seat means it is once again in the spotlight during an election campaign.

Sky News presented a show live from the city yesterday (Monday) after speaking to residents, while The Guardian is also looking to do an article about the city after appealing for Peterborough people to get in contact with the paper.