Barnack Neighbourhood Plan referendum to be held

A referendum is set to be held in Barnack EMN-210704-162306001

The vote will take place on Thursday, July 1 and all residents of the Barnack Neighbourhood Area who are registered to vote will be able to have a say on the plan.

Neighbourhood plans, introduced through the Localism Act 2011, are a way for a local community to have a meaningful say on the development that will take place in their area. The neighbourhood plan has been through two formal rounds of public consultation and has been independently examined.

The independent examiner concluded that the draft plan, subject to minor modifications, met the basic conditions and could proceed to referendum.

Peterborough City Council agreed with this conclusion.

The plan was produced with local consultation undertaken by Barnack Parish Council’s Neighbourhood Plan Working Group.

The plan contains policies that will help shape any planning applications that may come forward for the area: the policies will also be used to determine the outcome of planning applications in the neighbourhood area.

The policies include requirements that relate to the scale and location of housing development, building design, the natural environment and protection of village amenities. The plan also allocates some local green spaces for protection.

The referendum will cover all households within the Barnack Neighbourhood Area, which is the same area as Barnack parish but excluding Burghley Park.

If successful at referendum the Barnack Neighbourhood Plan will become part of the development plan for the area. This means that the policies in the plan will be used in making decisions on planning applications in the Barnack Neighbourhood Area.

The question to be asked in the referendum will be: “Do you want Peterborough City Council to use the neighbourhood plan for Barnack to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”

To be successful at the referendum, there must be a majority ‘yes’ vote. There is no minimum number of votes needed.