Police release images in bid to identify body found near Peterborough pool

Cambridgeshire police have released images of tattoos in a bid to trace the identity of a man whose body was found in Peterborough.

The man’s body was found near the regional swimming pool, Bishops Road, Peterborough on 11 April.

Extensive enquiries to find out who he is have proved, thus far, unsuccessful.

The man is white, aged between 25 and 35, with light brown cropped hair, is of medium build and has distinctive tattoos including the ones pictured on his forearms.

The death is being treated as non-suspicious and officers are asking anyone with information to contact us on our web-chat or call 101 and quote incident 110 of 11 April.

