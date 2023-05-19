Police recover body from River Nene at North Bank near Peterborough
Tragic discovery made this morning
By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th May 2023, 13:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 13:25 BST
Police have recovered a body of a man from the River Nene near Peterborough, officers have confirmed.
Emergency services including were called to North Bank at about 9.50am this morning, following the tragic discovery.
Christopher Golborne, from GCE Hire Fleet, based in Whittlesey, said he saw seven or eight police cars at the scene, with a fire and rescue officer going into the river, with a rope tied to his waist, to recover the body.
The road was closed from 11am until 1pm.