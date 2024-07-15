Police recover bodies of man and woman in their 80s from Cambridgeshire road near March
Police have recovered the bodies of a man and a woman following a search on a Cambridgeshire road.
The man and the woman, both aged in their 80s, were found on Chain Bridge, near March.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 8.35am on Saturday with reports of concern for the welfare of two people.
On Saturday afternoon the body of a woman in her 80s was recovered from the river.
And yesterday (Sunday) the body of a man was found by officers.
Detective Inspector Lee Womack said the death of the woman was being treated as ‘unexplained.’
He said: “We would like to appeal to anyone who was driving in the area on 10 July and may have dashcam footage of a silver Vauxhall Astra or the man and woman.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting incident 116 of 13th July.