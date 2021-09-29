Police name woman who died in Cambridgeshire crash

Police are appealing for witnesses

Valentina Moneva, 50, of Alexandra Road, Wisbech was driving a Peugeot 206 which collided with a white Vauxhall Astra on the A141 at Hobbs Lot Bridge, March just after 3pm on Friday.

She was taken to Peterborough City Hospital following the crash, but sadly died as a result of her injuries.

Two passengers in the Peugeot were also injured in the collision, one was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with slight injuries and the other to Addenbrooke’s with serious injuries.

The driver of the Astra was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries and the passenger to Peterborough City Hospital, also with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.