Police name woman who died in Cambridgeshire crash
Police have named a woman who died in a crash in Cambridgeshire last week.
Valentina Moneva, 50, of Alexandra Road, Wisbech was driving a Peugeot 206 which collided with a white Vauxhall Astra on the A141 at Hobbs Lot Bridge, March just after 3pm on Friday.
She was taken to Peterborough City Hospital following the crash, but sadly died as a result of her injuries.
Two passengers in the Peugeot were also injured in the collision, one was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with slight injuries and the other to Addenbrooke’s with serious injuries.
The driver of the Astra was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries and the passenger to Peterborough City Hospital, also with serious injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police via web chat, online forms or by calling 101 quoting incident 275 of 24 September.