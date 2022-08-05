A man who died following a collision involving a van and a car on the A14 near Godmanchester on Tuesday has been named by police.
Hasan Riza Haidary, 37, of Chaucer Road, Peterborough, was driving a Mercedes Vito when it was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Astra on the eastbound carriageway at about 2.30am.
Paramedics attended the incident, but despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Hasan died at the scene of the crash.
A 22-year-old man from Ilford in Essex, who was driving the Astra, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
The road was closed for several hours following the incident.
Cambridgeshire Police are still appealing for witnesses in a bid to piece together what happened in the collision as part of their investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the collision should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 46 of 2 August.