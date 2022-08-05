A man who died following a collision involving a van and a car on the A14 near Godmanchester on Tuesday has been named by police.

Hasan Riza Haidary, 37, of Chaucer Road, Peterborough, was driving a Mercedes Vito when it was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Astra on the eastbound carriageway at about 2.30am.

Paramedics attended the incident, but despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Hasan died at the scene of the crash.

One man is still in a critical condition in hospital

A 22-year-old man from Ilford in Essex, who was driving the Astra, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The road was closed for several hours following the incident.

Cambridgeshire Police are still appealing for witnesses in a bid to piece together what happened in the collision as part of their investigation.