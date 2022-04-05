Police name Peterborough man who died when car crashed into river at Ramsey

Police have named a man who died when a car crashed into a river at Ramsey last week.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 10:36 am
The scene of the crash

Emergency services were called at just after 11am on Thursday (31 March) with reports a green Nissan Micra had left Ramsey Road, the B1040.

Three people were taken to hospital for treatment, but Abdul Razaq, 68, of Cobden Street, Peterborough, later died.

One of the passengers, a 34-year-old man, remains in hospital in a critical condition. The third person involved received minor injuries and has since been discharged.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dashcam footage, or believes they saw the car beforehand, is asked to contact police via their web chat service: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101, quoting incident 125 of 31 March.

