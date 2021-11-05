Police name Peterborough man killed in A1 collision

A pedestrian who died after a collision on the A1 in Peterborough on Friday (29 October) has been named by police.

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 5th November 2021, 9:14 am
Police are appealing for witnesses

The collision took place on the northbound carriageway, just past Kate’s Cabin Café, near Alwalton, at just before 1pm.

Marcus Connolly, 66, of Tirrington, Bretton, Peterborough, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the BCH Road Policing Unit via web chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 178 of 29 October. Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

