Police name man who was killed in motorcycle crash
Police have named a man who died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed in March
John Smalley, 31 of Creek Fen, March, was riding a blue Honda CBR in Estover Road when it left the road at just before 7pm on Saturday (17 July).
Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation remains ongoing.
Following the crash, Sgt Ian Leeson, from the road policing unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who saw this collision or has any dashcam footage to come forward.
“I would also like to hear from anyone who saw the blue Honda CBR being ridden in the area prior to the collision.”
Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 quoting incident 474 of July 17.