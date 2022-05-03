Police attended the scene at Newark Avenue.

Cambridgeshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man was left in a critical but stable condition following a road traffic accident on Monday (May 2).

A collision between a grey Citroen C4 Cactus and a orange motorcycle took place on the junction between Newark Avenue and Derby Drive at around 9am. The road was closed for the entire morning and did not reopen again until just after 1:45pm.

The driver of the car was uninjured but the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, remains in hospital.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 9.03am on Monday with reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

“The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition.

“Anyone with any information regarding the collision, including dash cam footage, is urged to contact police via their web chat service quoting incident 111 of 2 May. Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”

Campaigners have been calling for traffic calming measures along the stretch of road for several years.

Dogsthorpe ward councillor Ishfaq Hussain has echoed those calls, he added: “Thoughts and prayers for the family involved.

"We have been calling for traffic calming measures on this road for a while now as the speeding on this road is a regular occurrence.”