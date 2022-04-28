Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a tragic collision which saw two women from Peterborough die on Friday night.

Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened at about 9.40pm on Friday, April 22 at Ashton, near Oundle, and saw a blue BMW crash into a tree. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Police said the driver and the passenger of the BMW – both 22-year-old women from Peterborough – sadly died in the crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tragic incident happened in Ashton, near Oundle, in Northamptonshire.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire police said investigations were on going to try and find the circumstances that led to the collision.

The spokesman said: “At about 9.40pm on Friday, April 22, a single vehicle left the access road to Greenwood Manor in Ashton, and for reasons yet to be established collided with two trees.”

The two women have not been named by police.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said a number of medics were called to the scene following the collision.

The spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.29pm on Friday 22 April to Ashton, Peterborough. The caller reported a Road Traffic Collision. We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, a crewed ambulance and a responder from the Air Ambulance.”