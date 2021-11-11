Police investigation launched following ‘unexplained death’ near Peterborough

Emergency services at the property at Marholm. EMN-211111-134807009

Police, fire and ambulance services were called earlier this morning to an address in Marholm.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “We’re currently at the scene of sudden death at property in Marholm.

“We were called with reports of concern from a member of the public at about 11.30am today (11 November).

“Emergency services attended and discovered the body. The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and an investigation is ongoing.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson refused to comment on the situation.