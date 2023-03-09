Police investigation into death of 'kind and loyal' pedestrian on Peterborough parkway ends

A police investigation into the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a car on a Peterborough parkway in December has ended.

Adam Finch (29), of Hinchcliffe, Orton, died following the incident on December 6 last year.

He had been walking along the Orton Parkway, when he was struck by a blue Vauxhall Astra at about 11.30pm on December 6. The incident happened below the Pennington Busway Bridge. Sadly Adam died at the scene.

Adam Finch died at the scene of the collision

A 19-year-old man was arrested by police on suspicion of of drug driving and causing death by dangerous driving. He was bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station this week.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson told the Peterborough Telegraph that after he answered bail on Tuesday, no further action would be taken against the man.

The police spokesman also confirmed that officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, and the case was now being passed to the coroner.

Following Mr Finch’s death, his family paid tribute to him, saying: “Adam was an amazing, kind, loyal man. There's nothing he wouldn't do for his family and friends.

"He came into our lives and made everything better. Adam was also the best brother to his sister Jen, always making her laugh. He was an amazing son; his mum was happy he found happiness and she will miss him terribly.”

They added that ‘Our love for Adam will never die.”

