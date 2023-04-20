Police growing 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing Peterborough man

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing from Peterborough for more than 11 days, with officers saying they are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ about his welfare.

James Maguire, 36, of no fixed address, was last seen leaving Peterborough City Hospital in Bretton Gate just before 2am on Saturday, 8 April.

Police said he is described as white, medium build, 5’ 10”, with short grey hair and was last seen wearing a grey jumper and brown trousers.

Inspector Justin Howard said: “It is not unusual for James to have gone without speaking with people or being seen for a while, however, due to his state of mind the last time he was seen, along with no signs of life such as accessing his mobile phone or bank account, we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“We have been carrying out various enquiries during the time he has been missing but have now come to the point where we need the public’s help to hopefully provide us with some further leads which will help us find James alive and well.”

