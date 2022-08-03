Police give update on investigation into death of woman found in water

Police have given an update on an investigation into the death of a woman found in a water filled channel last weekend.

The woman’s body was discovered in the Coronation Channel, next to St Paul’s Church, Spalding at about 3.45pm on Sunday, July 31.

At the time, police did not know the identity of the woman, and an investigation was launched to find out who she was, and how she died.

Police have said a file on the death has now been handed to the coroner

Today, Lincolnshire police have given an update on that investigation.

Officers now believe they know who the woman is – and have informed her family. However, formal identification has not yet taken place, and no further details have been released about her identity.