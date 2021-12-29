Police find body in search for missing Peterborough woman

Kim Hunt

Kim Hunt, 55, was last seen near her home in Coneygree Road, Peterborough, on Saturday 4th December.

This morning, a Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “Officers searching for missing Kim discovered the body of a woman in the river in Wisbech yesterday (28 December).

“Formal identification has not yet been completed, but it is believed to be Kim and her family are aware.