Police find body in search for missing Peterborough woman
A body has been found in the search for a missing Peterborough woman.
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 10:39 am
Kim Hunt, 55, was last seen near her home in Coneygree Road, Peterborough, on Saturday 4th December.
This morning, a Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “Officers searching for missing Kim discovered the body of a woman in the river in Wisbech yesterday (28 December).
“Formal identification has not yet been completed, but it is believed to be Kim and her family are aware.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and will be passed to the coroner.”