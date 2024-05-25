Police find body in River Nene in Peterborough after search following chase of shoplifting suspect
Police in Peterborough have recovered a body from the River Nene following a search operation.
The body was found, following extensive searches, at about 11am on Saturday (May 25).
Town Bridge was closed on afternoon and into the evening, until around 8pm, as police begun their search.
The man was seen on Friday afternoon in Bridge Street and identified as a person wanted on suspicion of shoplifting offence at Asda that afternoon.
According to police, officers attended and the man ran from the scene and entered the water.
Formal identification is yet to take place, but the man’s family have been informed.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and the case will be passed to the coroner.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) by the force’s Professional Standards Department.