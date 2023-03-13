News you can trust since 1948
Police discover the body of a man after London Road closed in Peterborough

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

By Ben Jones
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police have said that they are not treating the death of a man in London Road as suspicious.

A large police and ambulance presence was seen along the road, close to the London Road Late store on Friday night, causing significant disruption to traffic.

A police spokesperson confirmed: “We were called at about 7.08pm on 10 March to London Road, Peterborough, to reports of concern for a man who had suffered a medical episode.

Police were called to London Road on Friday night.
"Officers and the ambulance service attended however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”