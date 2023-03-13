Police have said that they are not treating the death of a man in London Road as suspicious.

A large police and ambulance presence was seen along the road, close to the London Road Late store on Friday night, causing significant disruption to traffic.

A police spokesperson confirmed: “We were called at about 7.08pm on 10 March to London Road, Peterborough, to reports of concern for a man who had suffered a medical episode.

Police were called to London Road on Friday night.

"Officers and the ambulance service attended however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.