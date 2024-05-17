Police detectives commended for bravery and dedication on 'complex' cases involving violent offenders

Detective Inspector Lee Levens, Detective Sergeant Rob Hutchings and detective constable Lauren Easton receiving their commendations.

The detectives helped to put violent offenders behind bars and snared an organised crime gang

Police detectives have been commended for going above and beyond in complex criminal cases in Peterborough to snare an organised crime gang, and put violent offenders behind bars.

The Chief Constable’s Commendations took place yesterday evening (May 16) at a ceremony at Hinchingbrooke School, in Huntingdon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Constable Nick Dean hosted the event and praised officers and staff for their outstanding investigations and achievements.

Detective Sergeant Rich Ellison and Detective Constable Matt Slater receive their commendations.

He said: “Today is about celebrating the loyalty and dedication you have shown to the organisation and the public in your role. Going that extra mile is something I am, and indeed you should be, enormously proud of.

“You have dedicated your time to ensure people’s safety and gone above and beyond for the people of Cambridgeshire. It has been quite inspiring to read the stories of outstanding commitment, perseverance and determination in difficult circumstances. To each and every one of you, I say thank you.”

Below are three of the achievements officers and staff were commended for:

Putting a violent sex offender behind bars

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Tim Archer and Detective Sergeant Matt Lauch were commended for their roles in an investigation in Peterborough which resulted in a violent sex offender being jailed for life.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Convicted rapist Stefan Hague subjected a woman to an horrific ordeal in her own home, punching and kicking her as she lay on the floor, as well as repeatedly stamping on her head and body.

“The victim’s screams could be heard on neighbouring video doorbells, which resulted in the police being called. She was taken to hospital while Hague was found in Greater Manchester still covered in her blood.

“Hague pleaded guilty to rape, attempted rape, grievous bodily harm with intent and failing to comply with the Sex Offenders Register and was sentenced to life, with a minimum term of nine years and three months before he can apply for parole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“DI Archer and Det Sgt Lauch were selfless in their persistence to take the best course of action and maintained extremely positive attitudes. Det Sgt Lauch, relatively inexperienced in investigating serious sexual offences, showed diligence and ethics that went above and beyond his skillset. Both are commended for their perseverance, support to the victim and tenacity.”

Tackling an organised crime gang

Another award for the constabulary saw Detective Sergeant Rich Ellison and Detective Constable Matt Slater commended for their dedicated investigation into an aggravated burglary by an organised crime gang in the city.

The spokesperson went on: “Their work over ten months resulted in jail sentences totalling more than 50 years. Five men posing as police officers and armed with guns, hammers and crowbars forced their way into a house used by a rival gang in Peterborough, at about 4am on August 4, 2022. The men left with a large bag containing what was believed to be a large amount of cash and class A drugs.”

Following a trial, a jury found all five men guilty of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to threaten. Two women related to the group were found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Det Sgt Ellison and DC Slater used expertise from far and wide, showed due diligence and worked extended hours on what was a complex investigation,” the spokesperson added. “They are commended for their drive and commitment to bringing the case to court and achieving an excellent result.

Determination in a serious assault investigation

Detective Inspector Lee Levens, Detective Sergeant Rob Hutchings and Detective Constable Lauren Easton were commended for their roles in an investigation which resulted in three people being jailed for a serious assault.

“The attack happened in the early hours of April 2 last year, when a group forced their way into a house in Peterborough and viciously attacked the victim,” the spokesperson explains.

“Ben Williams, 32, used a claw hammer to repeatedly hit the man to the head, causing a bleed on his brain. Officers found the man laid on a bed with “catastrophic” head injuries. He survived the attack but has still not fully recovered. Williams was found guilty of attempted murder and jailed for 31 years earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Accomplices Leonard Davis, 23, who admitted GBH with intent, and Tamara Matthews, 23, who was found guilty of GBH with intent, were each jailed for nine years.

“DI Levens quickly gripped the investigation, set clear objectives and fast-track actions and ensured appropriate resourcing, including from other departments. His drive, enthusiasm, and tenacity were instrumental. DI Levens set the tone and was an active and visible leader throughout.

“Det Sgt Hutchings brought investigative skill to the investigation - closing some challenging evidential gaps. Charges were not initially authorised but following appeals he secured charges for the three defendants. His leadership and support to the team was highlighted as exceptional.

“DC Lauren Easton meticulously pieced together a timeline, with multiple strands of evidence, to build the case against the defendants. Together with DC Angus Cashman, she also managed the victim who had become homeless and ill following the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad