Police concern for rider after moped collides with car

The crash happened last night

The collision happened at about 8.15pm yesterday at the junction of Furrowfields Road and High Street in Chatteris.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said; “The riders of the moped ran off immediately after the collision down Furrowfields Roadd towards the park. One wasn’t wearing a helmet making us concerned about their welfare.”