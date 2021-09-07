Police concern for rider after moped collides with car
Police have said they are concerned for the health of a moped rider after the bike collided with a car.
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 10:21 am
The collision happened at about 8.15pm yesterday at the junction of Furrowfields Road and High Street in Chatteris.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said; “The riders of the moped ran off immediately after the collision down Furrowfields Roadd towards the park. One wasn’t wearing a helmet making us concerned about their welfare.”
If anyone has any information they should contact police on 101 quoting incident ref: CC-06092021-0468