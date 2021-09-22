Police appealing for witnesses after collision which left cyclist seriously injured

The collision involving a white Nissan Juke and a bicycle happened on the B1514, Longstaff Way, Hartford, Huntingdon, at about 2.15pm yesterday (21 September).

The cyclist, a woman in her 60s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where she remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage, or believes they may have seen either vehicle in the build up to it, to come forward.