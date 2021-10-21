Police appeal to find missing woman who could have travelled to Peterborough
Police have shared an appeal to help locate a woman who is missing who could have travelled to the city.
Cambridgeshire Police have issued a further appeal around missing person Amy McIntosh who has not been seen since October 18.
It is believed Amy, from Northamptonshire, could be in Cambridgeshire.
A statement from Northamptonshire Police said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and we are appealing for your help with trying to locate Amy.
“She has in the past covered long distances on foot so she may be anywhere in the county.
“Amy is 5 feet 9 inches tall and medium build with shoulder length brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue overcoat, beige woollen jumper, blue trousers and green croc shoes.”
If you have any information or have seen Amy, please call 101 and quote reference MPN4/3246/21