Police appeal to find missing woman who could have travelled to Peterborough

Police have shared an appeal to help locate a woman who is missing who could have travelled to the city.

By Rosie Boon
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 3:00 pm
No Caption ABCDE EMN-211021-143921005

Cambridgeshire Police have issued a further appeal around missing person Amy McIntosh who has not been seen since October 18.

It is believed Amy, from Northamptonshire, could be in Cambridgeshire.

A statement from Northamptonshire Police said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and we are appealing for your help with trying to locate Amy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“She has in the past covered long distances on foot so she may be anywhere in the county.

“Amy is 5 feet 9 inches tall and medium build with shoulder length brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue overcoat, beige woollen jumper, blue trousers and green croc shoes.”

If you have any information or have seen Amy, please call 101 and quote reference MPN4/3246/21

PolicePeterborough PoliceCambridgeshire PoliceNorthamptonshire PoliceNorthamptonshire