Police appeal to find missing woman who could have travelled to Peterborough

Cambridgeshire Police have issued a further appeal around missing person Amy McIntosh who has not been seen since October 18.

It is believed Amy, from Northamptonshire, could be in Cambridgeshire.

A statement from Northamptonshire Police said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and we are appealing for your help with trying to locate Amy.

“She has in the past covered long distances on foot so she may be anywhere in the county.

“Amy is 5 feet 9 inches tall and medium build with shoulder length brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue overcoat, beige woollen jumper, blue trousers and green croc shoes.”