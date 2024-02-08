Police appeal to find missing Wisbech man who has not been seen for more than a week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man who has gone missing from Wisbech.

David Cross, 35, of South Brink, Wisbech, was last seen on 31 January. He was reported missing on Sunday (4 February).

Police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Police have released these images of David Cross

David is described as slim build, 5’10”, with dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey or black hooded jumper, dark jeans and light trainers.