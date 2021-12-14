Police appeal to find missing Peterborough woman

Kim Hunt

Kim Hunt, 55, was last seen near her home in Coneygree Road, Peterborough, on Saturday 4th December. It is believed she has not returned home since.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Kim’s welfare and searches are being carried out in the area.

Kim is described as 5’7” tall, of medium build and with mid-length blonde hair.