Police appeal to find missing Peterborough woman
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing woman from Peterborough.
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 9:39 am
Kim Hunt, 55, was last seen near her home in Coneygree Road, Peterborough, on Saturday 4th December. It is believed she has not returned home since.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Kim’s welfare and searches are being carried out in the area.
Kim is described as 5’7” tall, of medium build and with mid-length blonde hair.
Anyone who has seen Kim or who has information concerning her whereabouts should contact police via 101 or web-chat.