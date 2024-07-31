Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Hennesay was last seen on July 27.

Cambridgeshire Police have issued an appeal to find a missing man believed to be in the Peterborough area.

David Hennesay from Liverpool was last sighted on 27 July in the area of Ann Street, Kendal.

It is believed he has travelled to the Peterborough area.

