Police appeal to find missing man believed to be in the Peterborough area

By Ben Jones
Published 31st Jul 2024, 13:15 BST
David Hennesay was last seen on July 27.

Cambridgeshire Police have issued an appeal to find a missing man believed to be in the Peterborough area.

David Hennesay from Liverpool was last sighted on 27 July in the area of Ann Street, Kendal.

It is believed he has travelled to the Peterborough area.

Anyone with information should contact us police on 101.