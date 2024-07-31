Police appeal to find missing man believed to be in the Peterborough area
David Hennesay was last seen on July 27.
Cambridgeshire Police have issued an appeal to find a missing man believed to be in the Peterborough area.
David Hennesay from Liverpool was last sighted on 27 July in the area of Ann Street, Kendal.
It is believed he has travelled to the Peterborough area.
Anyone with information should contact us police on 101.