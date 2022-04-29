Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify and trace a man who has gone missing in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire police said the man, known only as ‘Kenny’ or ‘Keith’, was reported missing from Peterborough City Hospital at just after 5am this morning (Friday).

Officers are trying to establish his identity and are also becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare, with searches being carried out in the Peterborough area.

Do you know this man - or know where he is?

The man, thought to be in his 30s, was last seen leaving the hospital this morning wearing dark trousers and a dark blue coat. He is described as white, with short dark/greying hair.