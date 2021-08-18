Police appeal for witnesses to crash after lorry driver failed to stop
Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash involving a car and a lorry after the lorry driver failed to stop at the scene.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 3:42 pm
The crash happened at about 3.40pm on Friday (August 13) on the A16 at Crowland, and involved a lorry and a blue Ford Focus.
A police spokesman said: “Luckily nobody was injured, but the driver of the HGV did not stop at the scene. Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward and would particularly like to hear from the HGV driver.”
Anyone with information should use the police’s web chat service bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report, quoting incident 308 of 13 August.