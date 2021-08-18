Police appeal for witnesses to crash after lorry driver failed to stop

The crash happened at about 3.40pm on Friday (August 13) on the A16 at Crowland, and involved a lorry and a blue Ford Focus.

A police spokesman said: “Luckily nobody was injured, but the driver of the HGV did not stop at the scene. Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward and would particularly like to hear from the HGV driver.”