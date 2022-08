Police are appealing for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl with links to Peterborough.

Northamptonshire police said Chantai was last seen at her Kettering home at about 6pm on August 4.

Chantai is described as being 5’5 tall, of slim build, with long dyed red hair. She was last seen wearing a short black skirt, a black top and white Nike Air Force trainers.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPK1/2491/22.