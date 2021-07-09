Police appeal for help in finding missing man with links to Peterborough
Lincolnshire Police would like help in locating 32-year-old Christopher Hayward, who was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the Beech Avenue area of Bourne. Christopher is believed to have links to Peterborough.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 6:05 pm
Police said Christopher is believed to have links to Peterborough.
Police said: “It is believed Christopher will be wearing a black padded jacket with a grey fleece underneath, black tracksuit bottoms with black and blue Sketchers trainers, and a distinctive light blue rucksack on his back.
“If you have seen Christopher or know of his whereabouts, please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 6 of 8th July.”