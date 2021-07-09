Police appeal for help in finding missing man with links to Peterborough

Missing Christopher Hayward.

Police said Christopher is believed to have links to Peterborough.

Police said: “It is believed Christopher will be wearing a black padded jacket with a grey fleece underneath, black tracksuit bottoms with black and blue Sketchers trainers, and a distinctive light blue rucksack on his back.