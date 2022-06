Police have launched an appeal to find a missing girl last seen in Peterborough.

Greater Manchester Police said missing Alisha, from Rochdale, was reported missing on Monday 20 June. She was last seen in the Central Park area of Peterborough at around 7pm on Tuesday 21 June.

Alisha was wearing an oversized red hoodie and blue shorts. She was wearing her hair down.

Have you seen missing Alisha?