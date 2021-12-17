Police appeal after van driver and passenger hurt in collision
Police are appealing for witnesses after a van crashed into a ditch in Warboys on Friday night (10 December).
Two people were injured when the white Vauxhall Combo Van they were travelling in crashed in Ramsey Road at about 11.40pm. Both passengers were treated at hospital for their injuries.
A 27-year-old man from Fenstanton has been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving. He remains in a serious condition in hospital.
PC Dominic Hyde said: “We’re appealing for anyone who saw the collision to contact us as a matter of urgency. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 35/85634/21. Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.