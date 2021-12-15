Police appeal after pedestrian killed in collision with bus in Peterborough

Call police on 101.

Police were called at 4.37pm with reports of a collision between a bus and a pedestrian in Alderman’s Drive.

The pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “We are unable to identify who the deceased is therefore I am asking for help from members of the public.

“He is a white man, about 5’ 8”, very slim with mousy brown hair which is thinning, and light-coloured facial hair and he was wearing dark clothing and flip flops.

“He has several distinctive tattoos, in particular a scorpion on his right shoulder, a Chinese dragon on his left shoulder, a rose on the left side of his chest, the name ‘Ada’ on his left bicep and four names on his right forearm which are not legible.

“If anyone believes they know who this man is please get in touch as a matter of urgency.”