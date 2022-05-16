Police have launched an appeal to find out how a man suffered a serious head injury after he was found in the street.

Lincolnshire police said they are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage and CCTV after officers were called to Swan Street, Spalding at 3.25pm yesterday (Sunday).

The man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police have launched an appeal for information

Detective Inspector Paul Coleman, from Lincolnshire Police said: “We are carrying out investigations into this incident. At this stage it is unclear how this man sustained his injuries so we are keeping an open mind.”