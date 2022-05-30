The collision happened on Friday night (May 27).

At about 11pm a silver Ford Focus left the B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea, and entered a water-filled ditch.

Emergency services attended but the man, in his 30s and from March, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Mark Atkins, who is investigating the collision, said: “Our thoughts go out to this man’s family and friends at this very sad time.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was in the area at around that time and have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it to please get in touch with us.”