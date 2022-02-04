Police and ambulance called to sudden death in Peterborough

Emergency services were called at 3.23pm to Coneygree Road in Stanground following the reports of a death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents reported seeing the property cordoned off by police, with officers in forensic suits going into the home. They also reported seeing a number of ambulances at the property.

Today a Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “We received a report from the ambulance service of a sudden death of a man at a property in Coneygree Road at 3.23pm yesterday. The death is not being treated as suspicious and the case will be passed to the coroner.”