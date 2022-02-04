Police and ambulance called to sudden death in Peterborough
Police and ambulance services were called to a Peterborough following a sudden death yesterday (Thursday).
Friday, 4th February 2022, 10:31 am
Emergency services were called at 3.23pm to Coneygree Road in Stanground following the reports of a death.
Residents reported seeing the property cordoned off by police, with officers in forensic suits going into the home. They also reported seeing a number of ambulances at the property.
Today a Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “We received a report from the ambulance service of a sudden death of a man at a property in Coneygree Road at 3.23pm yesterday. The death is not being treated as suspicious and the case will be passed to the coroner.”