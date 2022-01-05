Police and air ambulance at scene of serious collision near Peterborough
Emergency services and the air ambulance are at the scene of a serious accident in Oundle, near Peterborough, and have warned drivers to avoid the area.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 1:19 pm
A social media post by the Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are on scene dealing with a serious incident on Glapthorn Road in Oundle.
Please avoid the area and give us time to do our work to obtain all the evidence we can.”
A resident told the Petereborough Telegraph; “The accident looks very serious. The air ambulance has flown in. We are hoping everyone is OK.”
More as we have it.