Police and air ambulance at scene of serious collision near Peterborough

Police have asked drivers to avoid the Glapthorn Road area.

A social media post by the Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are on scene dealing with a serious incident on Glapthorn Road in Oundle.

Please avoid the area and give us time to do our work to obtain all the evidence we can.”

A resident told the Petereborough Telegraph; “The accident looks very serious. The air ambulance has flown in. We are hoping everyone is OK.”

Police are carrying out investigations in Glapthorn Road.