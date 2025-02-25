Peterborough's Up The Garden Bath secures new accolade

Peterborough's Up The Garden Bath has been shortlisted for the new national BT Green Growth Awards

Award winners to be announced in two weeks

​Peterborough’s Up The Garden Bath is celebrating after being shortlisted as a finalist for the first national Green Growth Awards.

The educational and environmental community project has impressed judges for its approach to driving growth through sustainability.

The Green Growth Awards are a new national competition organised by Small Business Britain with BT, that recognises small businesses leading the way in embracing sustainability to innovate and drive business growth.

The inaugural awards will give two sustainability grants of £5,000 to two small businesses that have successfully boosted their bottom line by implementing sustainable initiatives.

Kez Hayes-Palmer, co-founder of Up The Garden Bath, said: ”We are absolutely thrilled to be selected as a finalist in the Green Growth Award.

"This recognition highlights the power of sustainability, creativity, and community working hand in hand.

"We’re passionate about repurposing, educating, and inspiring positive environmental change.

Huge thanks to everyone who supports our mission.”

Michelle Ovens, founder of Small Business Britain, said: "The awards recognise the outstanding small businesses that are not only leading the way in sustainability but are also using it to fuel innovation and growth.

"These businesses are proving that greener practices not only benefit the planet but also create real business success.”

The award winners will be announced on March 11.