Peterborough’s Household Recycling Centre re-opens today after fire

The Peterborough Household Recycling Centre has re-opened today after fire on Sunday.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 8:51 am

The fire started just after 1.20pm on Sunday in a skip at the Fengate centre.

The site had to be closed for the rest of Sunday and all of Monday as works to clear the site after the fire - and an investigation - were carried out.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was started accidentally - and a Peterborough City Council spokesperson said no one was injured in the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Peterborough City Council household waste recycling centre at Fengate. EMN-190215-142211009

Today the council spokesperson confirmed the centre would re-open as normal today.

PeterboroughFengatePeterborough City Council