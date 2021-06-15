Peterborough’s Household Recycling Centre re-opens today after fire
The Peterborough Household Recycling Centre has re-opened today after fire on Sunday.
The fire started just after 1.20pm on Sunday in a skip at the Fengate centre.
The site had to be closed for the rest of Sunday and all of Monday as works to clear the site after the fire - and an investigation - were carried out.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was started accidentally - and a Peterborough City Council spokesperson said no one was injured in the incident.
Today the council spokesperson confirmed the centre would re-open as normal today.